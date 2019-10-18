SURFSIDE BEACH—Lois McGuire, 94, passed away Oct. 8 at her residence.
Born in Huntington Beach, California, Lois was a daughter of the late Dale and Marie Braybrooks.
She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by husband James McGuire.
Survivors include sons, John McGuire of Surfside Beach and Tim McGuire of Huntersville, North Carolina; daughters Julie Hollis of London, England, and Kathy Gordon of Medford Oregon, and grandchildren Katie McGuire, Erin McGuire, John Gordon, Bruce Gordon and Evan Gordon.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is handling the services.
