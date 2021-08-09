Lois Juanita Nealey Wheeler
LORIS-Funeral services for Lois Juanita Nealey Wheeler, 89, will be held Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. in Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Perry Jones and the Rev. Rocky Gregory officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mrs. Wheeler passed away Aug. 7 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Mrs. Wheeler was born on Dec. 17, 1931 in Loris, the first child of the late William “WM” Jefferson Nealey and the late Dorothy Ruth Heniford Nealey.
Mrs. Wheeler was married to John Thomas Wheeler Sr. on May 25, 1974, in Thrift Baptist Church in Paw Creek, N.C., by the Rev. Daniel M. Deaton Jr., who has been a true friend for life.
On her wedding day she became the stepmother of five children. Mrs. Wheeler was active in WMU since 1974 as a teacher and director. Mrs. Wheeler retired from Southeast Industrial Equipment in 1993, where she worked as an accountant for fourteen years and went on to work part-time at Pawtuckett Florist in Charlotte, N.C.
Mrs. Wheeler was the children’s director and a dedicated member of Thrift Baptist Church for fifteen years in Charlotte, N.C. She then became a member of Second Baptist Church for fifteen years in Mt. Holly, N.C.
She transferred her membership to Shady Brook Baptist Church for two years in Mt. Holly, N.C., before moving back home in 2005 and becoming a member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church.
Survivors include her stepchildren, John Thomas Wheeler Jr. and his wife Connie, Robert Wheeler, Tina Adams and her husband David, Sherrie Bumgardner and Sandra Owens; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her brothers, James Lewis Nealey and Jimmy Dale Nealey and his wife Gail; and lots of loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wheeler was predeceased by her loving husband, John Thomas Wheeler Sr.; and her sister, Mildred Lucille Adams.
The family requests that, due to the returning threat of Covid, people in attendance return to wearing masks and social distancing while greeting the family.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 10 in Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church Building Fund at 937 Green Sea Road South, Loris 29569. Please sign Mrs. Wheeler’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.