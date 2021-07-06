Lois Earline Boyd
LORIS-Funeral services for Lois Earline Boyd, 86,
will be held July 8 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Caines and the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook officiating. Burial will follow in Carter Cemetery.
Mrs. Boyd, widow of Billy Boyd, passed away July 5 in the Loris Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Boyd was born Aug.10, 1934 in Conway to the late Joseph Odell Johnson and the late Snatha Mae Prince Johnson. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Boyd was employed by Loris Community Hospital. She was a member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church. Mrs. Boyd was the owner and operator of Country Grounds from 1983 until 2018.
Survivors include two sons, Wendell Boyd (Wende) of Loris and Carroll Boyd (Sarah) of Conway; two daughters, Elaine Atkinson (Dale) and Ann Phipps (Randall) of Loris; nine grandchildren, Joshua Gerald (Sara Jean), Ryan Gerald (Erin), Chris Phipps (Danielle), Elliott Boyd (Allyson), Reid Phipps, Holden Bullock, Scott Atkinson (Stephanie), Christopher Atkinson, Michael Atkinson (Deni), eight great-grandchildren, Kaydance Gerald, Joshua Gerald, 11, Lily Gerald, Sarah Boyd, Willow Boyd, Felicity Atkinson, Corbin Atkinson and Sophia Atkinson; several nieces and nephews, and two loving pets, Malley and Miss Priss.
The family will receive friends July 7 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel.
A special thanks to all of her caregivers throughout the years.
Memorials may be made to Carter Cemetery, P.O. Box 65, Loris 29569.
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.