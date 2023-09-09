Lois Ann Smith
A Funeral Mass for Lois Ann Smith, 88, will be held Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church in Conway. Committal services will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway.
Mrs. Smith passed away Sept. 6 in Boone, NC, with her daughters at her side.
She was a feisty little woman who rode the roller coaster of life with enthusiasm and determination. She made friends easily wherever she went and was easy to love. She graduated from high school and immediately ventured out on her own and never looked back. She met her husband at her first job with Bell Telephone and they were married 57 years before his passing in 2014.
She was a joyful woman who loved to have fun, take her dog Daisy to the Dairy Queen, play cards “for money” and ride rollercoasters, especially at Kennywood in her hometown of Homestead, Pa. She was proud of her Pittsburgh heritage and always rooted for the Steelers and never missed watching their games on TV. She was brilliant and dedicated and became a highly sought after administrative assistant in the business world.
Born in Homestead, Pa., she was a daughter of the late William and Ann Cikoski Ulevich. She retired from NJEA and was a former volunteer for In Care Hospice. Mrs. Smith was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Conway.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel R. Smith Jr.
Survivors include her partner, and the man with whom she was madly in love, Ronald Petti of Greenwood; three daughters, Cynthia Guignet (David) of Abingdon, Md., Leslie Smith, MD, of Boone, NC, and Janice Schettler of Elizabeth, Colo.; six grandchildren, Stephen Guignet, Eric Guignet, Michelle Guignet, Taylor Lowe, Christian Schettler and Hunter Schettler; one great-grandchild, Austin Guignet; two brothers, William Ulevich of Easton, Md, and Robert Ulevich of Palm City, Fla.; and one sister, Dolores Grosik of Austintown, Ohio.
The family would like to send its heartful appreciation to the staff at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, who embraced heras their own mother.
A special thank you to Mandy, Heather, Rebecca, Tanner, Abbie, Cassidy, Nate, JulieAnne and all the other aides who made life in the facility more like home.
Memorials may be sent to the Knights of Columbus at www.kofc.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
