Lloyd W. Harrelson
LORIS-A graveside service for Lloyd W. Harrelson, 75, will be held Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery with the Rev. Joey Price officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at Oak Dale Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Mr. Harrelson passed away Dec. 31, 2021 at his home in Loris, following an illness.
Born Nov. 3, 1946 in Loris, he was the son of the late Theodore Carson Harrelson and the late Elizabeth “Shorty” Harrelson.
Mr. Harrelson served his country with courage and honor in the U.S. Air Force. After his military service he worked as a parts specialist with Todd’s Auto Parts and Western Auto and then as a heavy equipment operator with Horry County Public Works until his retirement. He was a longtime member of Oak Dale Baptist Church and will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Charlotte Faye Hardee Harrelson of the home; son, Dwayne Harrelson (Cindy) of Loris; daughter, Amanda Harrelson of Whiteville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Stephen Long (Lauren), Gerald Long (Ali), Houston Harrelson (Jessi), Hannah Harrelson (Christian), Hunter Huggins and Haydan Huggins; two great-grandchildren, Jamie Long and Ethan Long; and one brother, Buck Graham (Lois) of Dillon.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harrelson was predeceased by his stepfather, Henry Marvin McDowell; and two sisters, Faye Duncan and Carolyn Coe.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 402 Singleton Ridge Road, Suite C, Conway 29526 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate. Please sign Mr. Harrelson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
