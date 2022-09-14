Lloyd Dale Causey
LORIS-Funeral services for Lloyd Dale Causey, 80, will be held Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Roger Chestnut. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Highway 348, Loris.
Mr. Causey passed away Sept. 12 at his home.
Born Jan. 13, 1942 in Loris, he was the son of the late Johnnie Robert Causey and the late Bessie Meeks Causey. He was an expert auto body repair specialist for more than 35 years. His other interests included fishing and gathering oysters, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Causey was predeceased by his son, Roger Dale “Pete” Causey; his daughter, Janice Causey; his brothers, Clinton Causey, Lonnie Causey and J.C. Causey; and his sister, Frances Hughes-Duncan.
Survivors include his children, Cynthia Fowler and her husband Ray and Darrell Causey and his wife Mitzi; his grandchildren, Frankie Dale Causey and Vincent Parnell; his great-grandchildren, Amethyst and Desmond; his sisters, Inez Todd, Pearline Brown-Mills and Mary Louise Hughes; and his beloved dog and riding partner, “Buddy”.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
