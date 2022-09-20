Lisa Michelle Herring
Lisa Michelle Herring, 48, wife of James E. Herring, passed away Sept. 16.
Born March 7, 1974 in Horry County, she was the daughter of Kenneth Johnson and the late Betty Ann Sellers Johnson. She worked as a CNA and enjoyed shopping and trips to the mountains. Her most treasured times were those spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Herring was predeceased by her grandmother, Irene Sellers.
Survivors include her husband, James Herring; her children, Harley Williamson and her husband Wesley and Steven Johnson Sr. and his wife Brooklyn; her grandchildren, Ian Williamson, Lillian Williamson, Rylie Barfield, Madison Cruz and Steven Johnson Jr.; her father, Kenneth Johnson; her sisters, Nina Squires, Wendy Kenney and Kelsey Johnson; and a special cousin, Christian “Skip” James.
The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Horry County Animal Care Center, 1923 Industrial Park Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
