Lisa Marie Suggs
KERSHAW-Lisa Marie Brown Suggs, 60, passed away Aug. 26 at Springdale Healthcare Center in Camden.
Born June 5, 1962 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Ransom and Essie Drew Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Cindy Brown, Dot Brown and Wanda Gayle Brown.
Lisa enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and friends and taking care of others.
Ms. Suggs is survived by her children, Shaun Watson and Kyle Suggs (Autumn); siblings, Leonard Brown, Tommy Brown, Charlie Brown (Cathy), Kenny Brown (Pam), Debbie Hardwick (Carol) and Nancy Jones (W.I.); grandchildren, Kensley Suggs, Kylee Suggs and Kase Suggs; special niece, Michelle Hardwick, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.