Lisa Izzi
Lisa Izzi, 54, passed away May 31 following an illness.
Ms. Izzi is the daughter of Michael and Thelma Barret Izzi.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Terry Izzi.
Ms. Lisa is better known to the community as the owner of Classy Lassie Dog Groomers. She loved shopping with her two daughters and being outdoors hunting and fishing.
Surviving Ms. Lisa are her two daughters, Tiffany Whaley and Taylor Whaley; one soon-to-be grandson, Maverick Grant; three sisters, Michelle Buonfigli, Diane Allen and Carmella Beaver.
There are no services planned at this time for Ms. Izzi.
