Lisa Ann Hinson, 57, died Jan. 10 at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born July 20, 1962, in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was a daughter of Patsy E. Kovacs and the late Charles Leon Tusing.
Lisa was a long-time supporter of veterans and was a bartender at the VFW Post 10420 in Murrells Inlet for many years.
Survivors in addition to her mother include husband, William A. Hinson; brother Randy Tusing; sister Deanna Karn; stepmother Eileen Tusing and stepsister Sheila Suders.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
