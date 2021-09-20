Charles Linton “Linny” Gibson
A memorial service to honor Charles Linton “Linny” Gibson, 74, will be held Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.
The family will receive and visit with friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Mr. Gibson, of Conway, passed away Sept. 17 in Conway Medical Center. Born Sept. 27, 1946 in Charleston, he was a son of the late James Roy Gibson and Virginia Hall Gibson.
Linny proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed off the coast of Vietnam on the USS Oriskany. During his working years, he owned and operated two roller skating rinks.
In his leisure time, Linny loved football and was a passionate Clemson fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family that he loved dearly. His loved ones describe Linny as a big man with a big heart, with a great sense of humor. Linny was very proud of his military service and loved his family very much.
Linny is survived by a loving family, including his devoted wife Beth Sawyer Gibson; his daughter, Tiffany Gibson Gardner and her husband Simon Gardner of Overton Hampshire, UK; his daughter, Kathleen Grace and her husband Alfred Grace of Alexander City, Ala.; his stepchildren, Adam Sawyer and his wife April Sawyer of Durham, N.C., and Katie Russo and her husband Rob Russo of Conway; granddaughter, Lydia Grace; and stepgrandchildren, Magdeline Sawyer and Isla Russo.
