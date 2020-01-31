MYRTLE BEACH—Linda Williams Harris, 76, died Jan. 22.
She was born Feb. 6, 1943, in Currie, North Carolina, a daughter of the late George Whitley and Edith Porter Williams.
She is survived by husband Landon A. Harris of Myrtle Beach; sister Sally Miller of Wilson, North Carolina, and a niece and nephew.
Funeral services were held Jan. 2, at Moores Creek Baptist Church in Currie. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw, North Carolina, and McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach were in charge of arrangements.
