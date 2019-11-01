MYRTLE BEACHLinda Walters, 76, passed away Oct. 21 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center surrounded by loving family and friends.
Born Aug. 20, 1940, in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Luther W. Walters Sr. and Sanatha Bea Cannon Walters.
Linda was an administrative assistant for the Horry County Clerk of Court’s Child Support for more than 30 years and a former employee at C.A. Timbes, Inc for 15 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach.
Linda always had a smile and would help others before herself, she had a great sense of humor and loved to flirt with all the men.
Linda was preceded in death by son Eddie Lee; brother Roland E. Walters and sisters Estalene Sellers, Edith Capps, Lila Walters and Phoebe Chestnut.
She is survived by grandchildren Jimmy M. Lee and Savannah C. Lee (fiancé Jonathan S. Hyman) and a beautiful great-granddaughter who she adored, Lennon Hope Hyman, all of Conway; brother Luther W. Walters Jr. of Oxford, Alabama, and Gene Walters of Bishopville; many nieces and nephews and many special friends.
Funeral services were held Oct. 24 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, with the Rev. Bruce Crawford officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
