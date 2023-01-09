Linda Todd Hucks
A graveside service for Linda Todd Hucks will be held Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, 1000 SC 544, Conway with the Rev. Rodney Hord officiating.
Mrs. Hucks, of the Mount Vernon section of Horry County, peacefully entered the presence of the Lord Jan. 7, surrounded by her husband and family. A daughter of the late Causbie W. Todd and Leona Sarvis Todd, Linda was a member of and attended Mount Vernon Baptist Church where she held many positions.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ernest; her brother, Charles Winston Todd (Donna); and her sister, Gwendolyn G. Baker.
She was the aunt of Ken Gause, Jeffery Todd and Amanda Todd Jewell. Linda and Ernest had no children.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
The family will receive friends Jan. 10 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home 606 Beaty St., Conway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 4301 Red Bluff Road, Loris, SC 29569 or Shriners Children’s, Greenville, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
