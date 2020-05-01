MYRTLE BEACH—Linda Martin Singleton, 78, wife of the late William Jack Singleton Sr., went to be with the Lord on April 15.
Mrs. Singleton was born in Loris, a daughter of the late Jessie E. and Flora Sue Jackson Martin.
She was a longtime member of Socastee United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Hope Circle and had served in many different capacities of the church.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by Singleton Construction.
She was predeceased by brother Milton Martin and wife Pat and sister Sandra Garrell.
Surviving are son William “Bill” Jack Singleton Jr. (Misty) of Myrtle Beach; daughters Debbie Jones (Jeff) of West Columbia and Jackie Singleton and Amanda Musgrave, both of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Michael Hanselman (Irene), Mark Hanselman, Scotty Singleton, (Cheyenne), Jessica Jones, Logan Singleton, Lindsay Musgrave and Hayley Musgrave; great-grandchild Jack Hanselman; brother Roger Martin (Betty) of Myrtle Beach and sister Judy Ballard of Conway.
The family regrets that due to the pandemic and the related CDC regulations, the funeral service must be limited in attendance. Please contact the family for information and continue to keep them in your prayers.
Memorials may be sent to the 1875 Sanctuary Fund, C/O Socastee United Methodist Church, 5575 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
