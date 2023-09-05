Linda Shea Jumbercotta
A funeral mass for Linda Shea Jumbercotta, 78, will be held Sept. 12 at noon in St. James Catholic Church with Father Oscar Borda officiating.
Mrs. Jumbercotta passed away Sept. 1 following an extended battle with various ailments associated with congestive heart failure.
Her devotion to family, selflessness, strength and leadership will forever serve as an example for all as her family and friends follow her through the pathway of life.
Mrs. Jumbercotta was a devoted wife to her husband of 57 years, Lou Jumbercotta of Conway; and beloved mother to two sons, Louis “Bo” Jumbercotta III (Wendy) of Dumfries, Va., and Andrew Jumbercotta of Wilmington, NC; four “best friend” grandchildren, Brodie Jumbercotta of Wilmington, NC, Emily Jumbercotta of Dumfries, Va., Griffin Jumbercotta of Wilmington, NC and Sophie Jumbercotta of Dumfries, Va.; three lovely sisters, Pat Harrington (Tommy) of Lake City, Fla., Kathy Cruce of Valdosta, Ga. and Mary Wilson of King, NC; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Born in Orient, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Oswell Paul Shea and the late Mary Shea.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Michael P. Shea; and one sister, Wilma Inez Hill.
Always welcoming with the gift of gab, Mrs. Jumbercotta never met a stranger and could talk to anyone as she was knowledgeable on many topics and life experiences.
A day never passed when she didn’t check in or speak to her sisters and discuss a variety of topics around personal current events. Mrs. Jumbercotta got the most joy interacting daily with her best-friend grandchildren, offering worldly advice that they will always carry with them through their adult years.
During her life, Mrs. Jumbercotta was a mortgage loan officer and a certified master gardener spending many hours volunteering in the community for the VA Coop Extension Service. She enjoyed researching ancestry and genealogy and following current events. Since moving from Virginia, Mrs. Jumbercotta was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Conway.
Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
