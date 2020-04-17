MURRELLS INLET—Linda Ruth Dooley Griffin, 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 5 at her residence.
Born in Toccoa, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Pauline Dooley.
Linda worked as a paralegal with McGheachy, Hudson and Zuravel Attorneys in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before retiring to Murrells Inlet. She was a member of Coastal Life Community Church in Myrtle Beach. She was an avid Atlanta Braves and UNC Tarheels fan.
Linda was preceded in death by sister Ruby Davis.
Survivors include daughters Janice G. Owen (Mike) of Linden, North Carolina, and Rita G. Lister (John) of Arizona; grandchildren Charles Allan Baxley, Allen Anderson, Adam Anderson, Michael Owen and Katie Owen; great-grandchildren,Elizabeth, Emma, Ava, Aaron, Evie, Anastasia and Amelia; sisters Pat Sayer of Anderson, Ann Holobaugh of Georgia, Judy Canady of Murrells Inlet and June Ray of Greenville; brothers Charles Dooley Jr. of California, Charles Dooley of Georegia, Jack Dooley of Georgia, Mike Dooley of Georgia and David Dooley of Little River.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Coastal Life Community Church, 800 Gabreski Lane Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.