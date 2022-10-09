Linda Richardson Stalvey
Funeral services for Linda Richardson Stalvey, 78, will be held Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Lambert and the Rev. Randall Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Stalvey passed away Oct. 8 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 29, 1943 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Beulah Sanders Richardson. Mrs. Stalvey received a bachelor’s degree from USC and a master’s degree in education from USC Coastal Carolina. Prior to retirement, she was employed with Horry County Schools as a teacher for more than 20 years. Mrs. Stalvey was an avid reader and a member of several book clubs as well as being a member of the Red Hat Society and the “Teacher Gang”.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Joyce Roberts, Judy Watson, Betty Larrimore and Mary Lou Elvis.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald Jackson Stalvey Jr. and Steven Mark Stalvey (Anna) of Conway; one daughter, Michele Stalvey Estep of Conway; seven grandchildren, Cierra Vaught, Cierra Todd, Ronald Stalvey III, Kristen Stalvey, Taylor Stalvey, Braylee Estep and Logan Estep; several great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Hubert Richardson of Conway and James Richardson of Georgia.
She was formerly married to Ronald Jackson Stalvey Sr.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the aarrangements.
