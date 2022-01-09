Linda Michelle Brown
Linda Michelle Brown, 69, passed away Jan. 6 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 3, 1952 in Atlanta, Ga., she was a daughter of the late William C. and Mable Merrell New.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Coleman Taylor, Mollie Graham and Stacy Jacobs; sister, Nancy New; grandchildren, Howard Bailey, Scott Bailey and Braxton Jacobs; three great-grandchildren; spiritual mate, Mack McLean; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Services will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
