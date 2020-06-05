SURFSIDE BEACH—Linda Lee Taylor, 73, died May 23 at her residence.
Linda was born on Oct. 26, 1946, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Chester and Edna Umstead.
She was employed by Ocean Lakes Campground for more than 20 years as a real estate agent.
Left to cherish her memory are brothers Gary Umstead and wife Mariann of Maryland and Alan Umstead and wife, Mary of Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held at the Goldfinch Funeral Home Celebration Center, Beach Chapel, Murrells Inlet, on May 28.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
