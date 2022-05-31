Linda Lee Smedburg
Linda Lee Smedburg, 68, died after a wonderful life of strength and caring.
She is survived by a brother, David DeHaven; and a sister, Barbara Coupe; two daughters, Malinda Wallace and Carrie Smedburg; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was an avid lover of the beach and ocean life. She dedicated her life to nursing and caring for others. She completed her master’s degree in nursing while raising her granddaughter and working full time. She loved her time as a nursing professor at Lees-McRae College. She was known to never complain and was a pillar of strength to all who knew her.
“Your hug meant the world. Nobody else held me so tight or made me feel so right . No one's eyes shined so bright with love as my mom, who is now high above. ” Tamsin Butler
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
