Linda Lee Bianco
Linda Lee Bianco, 71, of Conway, passed away July 26 in the Lower Cape Fear Life Care, Bolivia, NC.
Born in Paterson, NJ, on May 29, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Elwood and Shirley Salveson Shafer. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Bower Sr.; brothers, David and Richard Shafer; and sister, Carole Shafer.
Linda attended Hawthorne High School, loved spending time at Manasquan Beach and loved all animals. She was also a retired certified nursing assistant.
Surviving are her husband, James Rocco John Bianco of 29 years of the Bridgewater community in Conway; sons, Edward "Eddie" Bower Jr. (Trish) and David Bower (Sherriann); grandchildren, Anthony Bower, Kimberly Bower, Krista Bower, Skyler Bower, Natalie Bower and Michael Bower; and her loving pet, Shilo.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
The family requests that donations be made in her name to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care, “Brunswick House”, at 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422 or https://lifecare.org/.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at ww.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.