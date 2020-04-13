MYRTLE BEACH—Linda “Lala” (Crux) Files Balint, 72, formerly of Mifflin, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully March 30 with husband Michael by her side.
Born Aug 3, 1947, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Marjorie (Watts) Crux.
She graduated from Duquesne High School and the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy.
Before moving to Myrtle Beach in 1983, Linda was the owner and operator of Linda Files Beauty Salon in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, for many years. She loved to dance, sing, and was always a happy person who was very generous.
She loved playing the slots in the casinos and won various vacations and prizes. Her favorites were the cruises to Alaska and Mexico she and Mike enjoyed.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Michael Balint; daughter Carey Ann Files of Kennesaw, Georgia; brother Richard (Ruth) Crux of West Mifflin; sisters Marjorie “Peggy” Crux and Jeanne Scholl of Myrtle Beach and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by brother Bobby Crux.
A funeral service was held April 2 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.’
