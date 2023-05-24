Linda Jean Phillips
Linda Jean Phillips passed away peacefully May 19, surrounded in love by her son, sister and beloved dogs at her home in Myrtle Beach.
She was born in Florence, Ala., to Harlan Hollis Phillips and Muriel Ann Phillips of Waynesboro, Va., who preceded her in death.
She was raised in Macon, Ga., where she was active in Girl Scouts and found her early love of writing as editor of her high school paper.
She is survived by a son, Austin O. Luken of Conway; a sister, Sheryl D. Phillips; a niece, Zhibek A. Phillips of Arlington, Va., an uncle, Dwight Phillips of Alabama, and many loving cousins of Massachusetts and Alabama.
Her friends are like family, and she has many lifelong and more recent friends across the country from California to Kentucky and Ohio, North Carolina and Georgia, and here in the Myrtle Beach community.
Above all, she cherished being Austin’s mom. Austin was always inquisitive and bold and his independence and love of the outdoors and nature were her greatest joy. She loved him with all her heart.
She was a remarkable listener and performed random acts of kindness throughout her life for family, friends and strangers. She had an open heart and the many ways she quietly and generously helped people will never be fully known.
She founded Yoga in Common in 2009, creating a community gathering place for yogis of all levels, and seekers of spirituality and intentional living. The studio featured The ‘TIQUE, a showcase for artists from across South Carolina, which became a shopping destination for unique gifts for residents and visitors to Myrtle Beach.
Before starting her current business, Linda found joy and inspiration working with students with special needs after earning a master’s in special education from the University of Cincinnati. She was a sought-after classroom teacher and later a consultant for more than 20 years. She reinvigorated the Council for Children and Behavioral Disorders chapter in Kentucky and was a leader in the North and South Carolina chapter and in national council activities.
She co-authored Positive Behavior Support Assessment Guide: Creating Student-Centered Behavior Plans. She was recognized at the White House with a Presidential Award for her educational work.
She attended the University of Georgia and received a degree in journalism. Early in her career, she was a staff writer with The News Herald in Morganton, NC.
A small family and friends gathering around a fire circle will be held to celebrate her life on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Unity Myrtle Beach, 6173 Salem Road, Myrtle Beach.
Instead of flowers, please plant a tree or something green in memory of Linda’s passion for nature and the environment.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843) 651-1440 is honored to assist the family.
