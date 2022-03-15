Linda H. Presson
Funeral services for Linda H. Presson, 74, will be held March 18 at 4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Ms. Presson passed away unexpectedly at MUSC in Charleston following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 13, 1948 in Tifton, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Albert Holton Harrell and the late Reba Alexander Moncus Harrell. She retired from Verizon as an A.O. Supervisor following more than 35 years of service that began with Southern Bell Telephone in 1964. She was an avid gardener and she cherished time spent with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Presson was predeceased by her grandson, Bradley Presson Sorensen.
Survivors include her children, Monica Presson Sorensen and Heather Presson Washington; her grandchildren, DJ Sorensen and his wife Lori, Adam Sorensen and his wife Lauren, Lexie Presson, Landon Washington, Triston Presson and Elizabeth Haithcock; nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Denzil Harrell and his wife Melba, Donnie Harrell and his wife Donna, Rodney Harrell and his wife Jill, and Sue Sharman; and her aunts, Bernice Harrell and Edna Schell.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn, 38105.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
