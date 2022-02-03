Linda Gail Grainger Rhodes
TABOR CITY, N.C.-Graveside services for Linda Gail Grainger Rhodes, 75, will be held Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. in Old Springfield Cemetery with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Mrs. Rhodes passed away Feb. 2 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born June 27, 1946 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Hubert Grainger and the late Flossie Perritt Grainger. Mrs. Grainger was a loving homemaker and a member of Liberty Baptist Church, but will be most remembered as a loving wife, mother and nana.
Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Larry M. Rhodes; daughter, Crystal Hinson and her husband Richie of Tabor City, N.C.; son, Jerry Bullman of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Storm Hinson and Dylan Hinson; sister, Jo Holland of Florence; special nephew, Bobby Bell; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rhodes was predeceased by her three brothers, Harvey Grainger, J.C. Grainger and Shelton Grainger; and two sisters, Mildred Bell and Meta Hyatt.
The family will receive friends immediately following service at the cemetery and then at their home. Please sign Mrs. Rhodes’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
