Linda Floyd Sanders
Funeral services for Linda Floyd Sanders, 78, will be held Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Collins officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Sanders, wife of James P. "Jimmy" Sanders Sr., passed away Dec. 17.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Lewis Whiteford and Nina Gertrude Richardson Floyd. She was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church where she was active in her Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Sanders was predeceased by a son, Jonathan Linwood Sanders; one brother, Henry Roger Floyd; and three sisters, Doris Jollie, Marian Stratton and Sylvia Lamczyk.
She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one son, James P. Sanders II of Conway (Wendy); two grandchildren, Krisda Sanders and Travis Sanders of Conway; and one sister, Patricia "Pat" Krzywda of Conway.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorials may be sent to Jamestown Baptist Church, Conway, SC 29527.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
