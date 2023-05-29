Linda Diana Moore
GERMANTOWN, Md.-Graveside services for Linda Diana Moore, 73, will be held June 10 at 3:30 in Lakeside Cemetery with the Rev. James Herring officiating.
Ms. Moore passed away May 25.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Hubert Frederick and Corine Elizabeth Barnhill Moore. Prior to retirement, she was employed with the Internal Revenue Service. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Order of the Confederate Rose (OCR), and the National Society of Descendants of American Farmers, as well as other related organizations.
Surviving are Gail Foreman of Conway and Cheryl Mishoe of Columbia; a "daughter", Melissa Cox of Conway; and three "grandchildren", Bailey Todd, Nate Todd and Kaylee Todd of Conway.
Memorials may sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Md. 21741 or to one of the organizations listed in the biography paragraph of the obit.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
