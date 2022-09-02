Linda C. Boyd Parker
A Celebration of Life for Linda C. Boyd Parker, 77, will be held Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. in Trinity United Methodist Church.
Born Oct. 8, 1944, Linda passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Savior on the morning of Sept. 1 in Murrells Inlet.
The oldest child of Betty and Raymond Chastain, Linda grew up in Laurens, but lived most of her life in Horry County, in Conway and in Surfside Beach.
Linda was a loving mother and wife, a doting grandmother, and a devoted friend to many whose lives she touched over the years.
She was a graduate of Anderson College and received a master’s degree from USC Coastal Carolina. In the 1970s she worked as a legal secretary and paralegal with the firm of Burroughs, Greene and Sasser in Conway, as well as other firms over the years.
She later obtained her master’s degree and a teaching certificate, and began a second career teaching with the Horry County Public Schools. Over approximately 25 years of teaching in Horry County Schools, Linda became known to hundreds of her students as one of the toughest (and best) keyboarding and business English teachers in the county.
Linda loved to travel with friends and family, and was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Perhaps more than anything else, however, she loved to dote on her grandchildren, whom she loved “a bushel and a peck.”
Linda is survived by two children, Reese Boyd III (Lee) and Teresa Cyganiewicz, both of whom live in Horry County, and by her husband, Jerry Parker of Smithfield, N.C. She is survived by three grandchildren: Catherine Cyganiewicz, Leila Boyd and Reese Boyd IV; and by a sister, Nancy Bryson of Mauldin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials of Linda’s life be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, 198 Long Ave., Conway, SC 29576.
Please sign the family’s guestbook at: www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.