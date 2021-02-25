Linda and Paul DeArmond
Linda and Paul DeArmond of Flagstaff, Ariz., passed away while living at Livestream Complete Senior Living in Youngtown, Ariz.
Paul Filmore DeArmond Jr. was born in Bristol, Tenn., on May 29, 1946, to the late Paul and the late Margaret (Johnston) DeArmond Sr.
Paul died Jan. 14.
Linda Ruth (Hayes) DeArmond was born in Griffin, Ga., to the late Fred H. Hayes II and the late Ruth (DeHart) Hayes on Oct. 4, 1947.
Linda died Jan. 10.
The couple met and fell in love at Virginia High School in Bristol, Va. Both Linda and Paul earned master’s degrees, Linda in art and Paul in journalism.
Most of their last 35 years was spent living and working in Flagstaff. The couple enjoyed a marriage of 56 years and always prayed they would never be separated.
They were laid to rest in Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Jan. 21.
A graveside video service for the family was officiated by Pastor Daniel Williamson from Church of the Nations of Flagstaff.
The couple is survived by one son, Brian Shaun DeArmond and his wife Moria of Conway; Paul’s sister, Sharon Slaughter of Bristol, Va.; Linda’s sister and brother-in-law, Debbie Hayes Timms and her husband Joey of Conway; Linda’s brother and sister-in-law, Fred (Buzz) Hayes and his wife Linda of Pawleys Island; and Linda’s brother, John Hayes of Bristol, Va.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Call (800) 822-6344 or go to stjude.org.
Memories and condolences can be sent to family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
