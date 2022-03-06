Linda A. Vaught
Linda A. Vaught, 68, widow of Keith Vaught, passed away March 5 following an extended Illness.
Born Oct. 13, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Eric and Rhumel Elizabeth Robertson Mixon. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Linda was predeceased by one brother, Larry Mixon.
She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Linda is survived by two sons, Al Vaught (Jennifer) and Joey Vaught (Danielle); two grandchildren, Wyatt and Haley Vaught; and one sister, Sarah Tanner.
Per Mrs. Linda’s wishes no services are planned at this time. Sign an online guest book at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Mrs. Linda’s family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.