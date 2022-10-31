Lillian “Teni” Suggs Hendrick
A funeral service for Lillian “Teni” Suggs Hendrick, 72, will be held in Langston Baptist Church in Conway Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. with Dr. Randall Jones and the Rev. Bruce Davenport officiating, followed by a graveside service in Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway with the Rev. Chris Grainger officiating.
Mrs. Hendrick entered heaven Oct. 30.
Born Oct. 5, 1950 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late William Homer Suggs Sr. and Mary Alma Booth Suggs. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Vernon Dale Suggs.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Mark “Johnny” Hendrick Jr., daughters, Dayna Hendrick Lewis (Chris) and Andi Hendrick Brown (Stevie) of Conway; and son, John “Mark” Hendrick III (Ali) of Chapin.
She is also survived by grandchildren Jonathan Paul Lewis (Megan), Joseph Mark Lewis (Johna), Laney Andrea Brown, Mackenzie Lenora Brown, Anna Grace Brown, John Mark “Jack” Hendrick IV, Hance Sullivan Hendrick and Patton James Hendrick; and great-grandchildren, Rabon Paul Lewis, Emalynn[HM1] Rae Lewis, Josie Elizabeth Lewis and twin boys Lewis arriving next year. She is also survived by her brother, William Homer “Bill” Suggs Jr. (Mary); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Teni began her career at AXV Corporation in Myrtle Beach where she remained for 21 years. She was a senior buyer in the purchasing department until she left the company for a family relocation to Georgia. After taking a break to be a stay-at-home mom, she returned to work as a church secretary where this second career also spanned for 21 years including staff service at Grove Level Baptist Church in Dalton, Ga., and Langston Baptist Church in Conway until her retirement. Her most cherished job title was that of “Grandma Teni”.
She had a servant’s heart and was always caring for others. Whether it was preparing home-cooked meal, providing childcare, lending an ear to listen when someone was facing difficulties or giving of her time, talents and treasures to those in need, she was constantly putting others first. One of her favorite quotes that describes her was, “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around,” by Leo Buscaglia. She lived this daily in her time on earth and countless lives are better because of it.
The family will receive friends Nov. 1 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
The family would like to offer its sincere thanks to the medical teams at Prisma Health Neurosurgery, Tidelands Health Oncology, MUSC, Amedisys Home Health, Amedisys Hospice as well as other personal caretakers as they aided in her courageous battle with Glioblastoma.
Memorials may be made in her honor to The Gideons International at P.O. Box 98, Aynor, SC 29511 or Coastline Women’s Center at P.O. Box 3325, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
