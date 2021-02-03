Thelma Mae Lewis
Funeral services for Thelma Mae Lewis, 92, will be held Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church (4619 S.C. 90, Conway), officiated by Pastor Roger Carr. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Lewis passed away Jan. 30 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Willie Joseph and Fleetwood Vereen Branton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lewis is also predeceased by her husband, Claude Lewis; her children, Baby Boy Lewis, Michael Branton Lewis, Cathy Lewis and Claude Wayne Lewis. She is also predeceased by her brother, Donald Branton; and sisters, Jean Hughes and Evelyn Harris.
Thelma was a loving mother, who traveled to wherever her children invited her which included places such as Tennessee and a trip to Sicily, Italy where she was able to climb an active volcano, Mount Etna.
She enjoyed reading romance novels, eating seafood (oysters especially), adored every baby she encountered and struck up a conversation with everyone she met.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her daughter, Wanda Howard (Cliff); three grandchildren, Alien Anastasia, Shane Thomas Howard and Lisa Marie Lewis; great-grandchild, Damien Lewis; and her sisters, Ethel Alford and Carolyn Ballington.
In accordance with current CDC guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is serving the family.
