Lewis R. Lancto
Lewis Richard “Lew” Lancto, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones May 19.
Born Sept. 26, 1962 in Springfield, Mass., he was the son of Maureen (Lancto) Caples, but spent the majority of his life in Pittsfield, Mass., where he attended public school.
He served in the U.S. Army where he drove tanks. He later followed his mom and moved to Darlington in 1997.
He loved to ride motorcycles, listen to music and spend time with his family. He was extremely adventurous.
Lew was self-taught in many things and a jack-of-all-trades. He could build and fix anything his family members asked him to. Lew was also known for teaching the kids everything fun from swimming to riding four wheelers.
Lewis was a hard worker, who enjoyed his job at Fibers Industry as a drawframe operator.
Lewis will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Tina Lancto; his dad, Dalton Caples; his brothers, William Lancto and Randy (Kathy) Lancto; his sister, Lori (lan) Newman; his stepbrother, Jay (Teresa) Caples; stepsister, Tammy Gardner; his bonus sisters, Christine Borden and Jean Kazimierczak; three children, Michael (Bri) Lancto, Reno (Juan) Lancto and Bryan Zatorski; grandchildren, Ava, Avery, Briella, Julian, Adalynn and Robert; his second family, Torrence, Myrna, Brittani and Dominic; nieces and nephews, Devin, Lindsay, Kru, Tori, Trinity, Camia, Cameron, Jynae, Isaac and Justin; a large number of great-nieces and great-nephews; and loving friends.
Lewis was predeceased by his mother, Maureen Caples; granddaughter, Brynleigh Zatorski; and nephew, Jerel Gadson.
A small intimate gathering was held for family and friends at the home of his wife May 21.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
