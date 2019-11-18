MYRTLE BEACH—Master Sgt. Lewis M. "Marty" Bartlett Sr., U.S. Air Force (Ret.), 86, passed away Nov. 7 at his residence.
Born June 1, 1933, he was the son of the late Homer and Nellie Tidwell Bartlett.
Mr. Bartlett was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran with 20 years of service. He served during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Seaside Masonic Lodge No. 419, where he served as former past master. Mr. Bartlett was also a Pilgrim of Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge, where he was deputy supreme governor for South Carolina.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by brothers Homer and Bill Bartlett; sister Jane Carson; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Mildred J. Bartlett; sons Lewis Bartlett Jr. of Dallas, Texas, Thomas Bartlett of Myrtle Beach and Lewis "Rauley" Hodges Jr. (Barbara) of Myrtle Beach; daughters Catherine Wittenberg (Bob) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nancy Stewart (Rick) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Margaret McElwain (Pat) of Conway and Janice Hodges of Myrtle Beach; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and sisters Peggy Woods (Dick) of Newman, Georgia, and Betty Faultner (Bud) of Birmingham, Alabama.
Memorial services with Masonic rites and full military honors were held Nov.10 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.