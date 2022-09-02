Lewis Guy Hunt Jr.
Lewis Guy Hunt Jr. died at his home Sept. 1 with his wife at his side.
Mr. Hunt enjoyed his hobbies of golfing, fishing and, above all, serving as captain of their Camano trawler, the “Cinjen”.
He enjoyed being a grandfather to his granddaughter, Jennifer M. Fehn, who was the apple of his eye, and great-grandfather to his great-granddaughter, Madison Patricia Fehn.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Hunt was a tech for IBM.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia E. Hunt of Myrtle Beach; his daughter, Cynthia P. Hunt (partner Willie) of Ashland, Va.; his granddaughter, Jennifer M. Fehn (husband Jarrett) of Mechanicsville, Va.; and his great-granddaughter, Madison Patricia Fehn of Mechanicsville, Va.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ or to the American Bladder Cancer Society at https://bladdercancersupport.org/
