Kenneth Everett Bridges
Kenneth Everett Bridges, 74, of Conway, passed away Aug. 20 in Conway Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011
Earl B. Kesterson Jr.
Earl B. Kesterson Jr. entered into eternal rest Aug. 17 in Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011
Joseph Benedict Mangold Jr.
Joseph Benedict Mangold Jr., 64, permanently changed his address from Earth to Glory Aug. 15 while a patient in Conway Medical Center.
Joe was born May 8, 1958, in Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield, N.J., to Deloris E. Martin Mangold and Joseph B. Mangold Sr.
Joe was admitted into Conway Medical Center Aug. 10 and died peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 15.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Lisa; and his two brothers, Charles "Buddy" (Susan) Mangold and Robert (Diane) Mangold; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe was a carpenter for most of his life and also worked as a maintenance mechanic in a manufacturing company. Due to his illness, Joe was no longer able to work and decided to move to South Carolina where he met and lived with a wonderful family, who loved him like he was one of their own. They included Melissa, Samantha, Bryce, Jeff, Billy, Nick, Casey, Chad, Casie and Kyle. He enjoyed watching movies, fishing, playing dice, shopping in thrift stores and just hanging out and mingling.
Melissa will be having a small private memorial with her family in honor of Joe in South Carolina.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.