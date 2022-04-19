Kenneth Sylvester
Kenneth Sylvester, 60, of Myrtle Beach passed away April 17 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Payne
Terry Payne, 59, of Myrtle Beach passed away April 9 in MUSC Florence.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia C. Cansler
Virginia C. Cansler, 83, of Conway passed away April 8 in Conway Medical Center in Conway.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Misty Ann Alshaeri
Misty Ann Alshaeri, 48, of Elgin succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident April 7.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory John Davis
Gregory John Davis, 70, of Myrtle Beach, passed away April 4 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
