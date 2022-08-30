Wayne Wendell Odom
Wayne Wendell Odom, 59, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 23.
Born in Florence, he was a son of William Shelly Odom and Clara Mae Stalvey.
Wendell enjoyed fishing, boating and collecting elephant figurines. He especially liked joking around and laughing.
He leaves behind his son, Mark Odom; his mother, Clara Mae Stalvey; and his brothers, William Jr., Peston and James Odom.
He was loved and he will be missed.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Richard W. Cutaiar Jr.
Richard W. Cutaiar Jr. received his angelic wings Aug. 27 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Richard W. Cutaiar Jr. received his angelic wings Aug. 27 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Thomas A. Daly
Thomas A. Daly, 80, of Conway, passed away Aug. 26 at his residence with loving family by his side.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Marie M. Geiger
Marie M. Geiger passed away Aug. 26 while she rested in Reflections Assisted Living in Carolina Forest.
Marie M. Geiger passed away Aug. 26 while she rested in Reflections Assisted Living in Carolina Forest.
David John Low
David John Low, 33, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Aug. 26.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
James Dewitt McDaniel
James Dewitt McDaniel, 77, received his angelic wings Aug. 25 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Richard Wayne Brigham
Services for Richard Wayne Brigham, 72, were held in Kingsway Pentecostal Holiness Church, located at 2407 South Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Aug. 30. Burial followed in Ocean Woods Cemetery.
Mr. Brigham permanently changed his address from Earth to Glory Aug. 25 while at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Brigham, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, is survived by his two brothers, Ronald and Robert Brigham; one sister, Judy Clardy; nine nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Kidney Foundation per family request.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
