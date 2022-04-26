Michael B. Kriel
Michael B. Kriel, 76, of Myrtle Beach, passed away April 16t in MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Brian D. Curl
Brian D. Curl, 53, of Surfside Beach, passed away, April 17 at his home.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
