George E. Horne IV
George E. Horne IV, 69, of North Myrtle Beach passed away early July 16 in Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Robert Lee “Robby” Solomon
Funeral services for Robert Lee “Robby” Solomon, 55, were held July 15 in Waccamaw Church Christian Family Worship.
Born March 11, 1967 in Decatur, Ala., he was a son of Marilyn Faye Thompson and the late Joe Lee Thompson. He was raised in Conway.
Robby is survived by his wife, Teressa Solomon; two sons, Christopher Solomon & Robert “Lil Robby” Solomon Jr.; four daughters, Amanda (Kenneth) Smith, Crystal (Anthony) Hopkins, Megan Mahoney and Kendra Joyner; sisters, Tina Jo (Jay) Williamson and Dana Thompson. Also left to cherish his memory are 10 grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robby graduated in the Conway High School Class of 1985. He was a self-employed marine contractor. In his younger years he loved playing baseball, and he was an avid Alabama Football Fan, “Roll Tide Roll”.
Robby was a loving husband, devoted father, son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend, who will be dearly missed.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Joanne Glenn
Joanne Glenn, 75, was greeted by her loving Savior Jesus Christ, along with others in the Heavenly Host, July 10 as she quietly left this earth while resting in the McLeod Hospice Care in Florence.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Thomas Howard Moody
Thomas Howard Moody, 78, transitioned from this life to life everlasting July 7 in Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Lacey Dawn Pine
Lacey Dawn Pine, 39, born Dec. 14, 1982 in Champagne, Ill., passed away peacefully July 7 in Conway.
Lacey is survived by her parents, Chuck Pine and Lori McDonald (Ellis); her sons, Austin Rabon and Gabriel Galloway; and her siblings, Jeremy McDonald, Megan McDonald, Cody Pethel and Josh Pine.
Lacey loved her grandmother, Beverly Jean McDonald, who passed away in March with Alzheimer’s.
The funeral service will be private.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Rodney O. Graham
Rodney Ollie Graham, 69, of Conway passed away peacefully July 5 in Embrace Hospice House after a long battle with cancer.
Born June 10, 1953 to the late Boyd and Vera Graham (Williams), he was one of three children.
He enjoyed collecting all sorts of antiques, knives and guns and was an avid fisherman in his day.
He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Peggy Boyd Graham; and son-in-law, Bryan Brown.
He is survived by his daughters, Allyson Brown (Bryan) and Donna Carpin (Andrew); grandchildren, Jonah Brown, Jackson Brown, Liam Carpin and Levi Carpin; brother, Terry Graham; sister, Karen Edge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a special graveside memorial service in the coming weeks and receive family and friends directly following.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Joan Ann Miroff
Joan Ann Miroff, 79, of Myrtle Beach passed away July 5 in South Strand Ambulatory Care in Myrtle Beach with family by her side.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Jerry Quick
Jerry Quick, 80, of Conway passed away July 3 at his residence with loving family by his side.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Eugenia Silver
Eugenia Silver, 60, of Myrtle Beach, passed away July 3 at her residence with loved ones by her side.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
John Francis Plantholt
John Francis Plantholt, 76, passed away July 2 in Tidelands Health Waccamaw in Murrells Inlets.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Troy Wilson
Troy Robert Wilson, 59, lost his battle with cancer July 2.
Born in Gainesville, Fla., Troy lived and attended school in North Weymouth & Quincy, Mass.
After school he moved to Australia where he lived for several years. He returned to Myrtle Beach where he started his Classic Car Taxi service and became well known in the community.
Troy was a Civil War buff, who also enjoyed playing chess. He loved living near the beach and swam every day.
Troy is survived by his mother, Bernadette M. Wilson.
Son of the late David L. Wilson of North Weymouth, Graham is survived by his sister, Francine H. Hittinger of Ladson; nephews, Richard B. Morgan of Charleston and DJ Noonan of Massachusetts; plus many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be announced for September.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Bobbie Heath
Bobbie Heath, 25, of Conway passed away at MUSC in Charleston July 2.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Kristian Jarred Stubbs
Kristian J. Stubbs, 33, met Jesus June 27.
He was known by many and loved by all, and always wore a smile. He was always there when needed and he always helped, no matter the cost.
He was great with words and loved to write music. He will always be cherished, missed and loved by all.
Kristian was the son to Stephaine and his stepfather Gustavo; grandson to Katie; and brother of two surviving siblings, Jeramie and Anthony; and one sister, Raecyne.
He was also a father to five sons, Jr., Gio, Jadin, Roman and Nolan.
To his many nieces and a nephew, he was the funny rapping, rhyming uncle.
He loved football, and always kept you in the loop of the game.
He loved his orange soda, red Kool-Aid, and any food put on the table. He was filled with hopes and dreams, plus being smart and talented.
A service of remembrance will be held in a private center with family. Those who wish to remember Kristian in a special way may offer gifts in his memory to his sons and mother by reaching out to her at Gortha1@yahoo.com or text (843) 340-0006.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.