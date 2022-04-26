Ian Michael Casterline
Ian Michael Casterline, 22, died unexpectedly April 22 at his home in Conway.
Born March 18, 2000 in Charleston W.Va., to Rea Pomeroy and Dale Casterline, Ian was a graduate of Capital High School, in Charleston, W.Va.
He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Fred “Buzzy” Pomeroy of Charleston, W.Va., and Emil Steven Ferrell of Sharples W.Va.
Ian is survived by his loving mother Rea Pomeroy of Conway; his grandmother, Shelby Pomeroy of Conway; and his sister, Allison Casterline of Conway; one brother, Logan Casterline of Barboursville, W.Va.; his grandmother, Emily Casterline of Sharples W.Va.; and his father, Dale Casterline of Palm Coast, Fla.
Ian was loved by countless friends who have expressed their sorrow and recounted Ian’s kindness to others, love of animals, comedy, Star Wars and videogames
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Michael B. Kriel
Michael B. Kriel, 76, of Myrtle Beach, passed away April 16t in MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Brian D. Curl
Brian D. Curl, 53, of Surfside Beach, passed away, April 17 at his home.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is assisting the family.
