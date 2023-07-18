Thomas C. Brown
Thomas C. Brown, 41, entered into eternal rest on June 18 in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Mark B. Marion
Mark Marion, 67, entered into eternal rest July 7 in Florence.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Louis Daniel Weinfurther Jr.
Louis Daniel Weinfurther Jr., 94, transitioned from this life to life eternal July 10 at his residence in Myrtle Beach with his loving daughter Laurie by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Tamara Williams
Tamara Williams, 52, began her life of everlasting peace July 16 at her residence in Conway with her husband Jimmy by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
