Christopher Jason Faulborn
Christopher Jason Faulborn, 37, of Myrtle Beach passed away suddenly June 12 at his home.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Carol Ann Endsley
Carol Ann Endsley, 82, peacefully entered into everlasting rest June 13 at her residence in Myrtle Beach with loving family by her side.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Freida S. Staubitz
Freida S. Staubitz, 78, of Myrtle Beach passed away June 15 at her home with her family by her side.
Arrangements for Freida are incomplete at this time.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Richard B. Hall Jr.
Richard B. “Jr.” Hall, 37, of Myrtle Beach passed away June 15 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Marie A. Bobak
Marie Bobak, 89, peacefully entered into everlasting rest June 15 at with loving family by her side.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Mauricio Defreitas
A celebration of life for Mauricio Defreitas, 47, of Myrtle Beach will be held June 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mr. Defreitas, 47, passed away suddenly June 15 at his home.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Harold Wayne Crowley
Harold Wayne Crowley, 74, passed away June 17 bound for life in Paradise.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Carol Ann Finan
Carol Ann Finan, 78, of Myrtle Beach passed away June 18 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.