Jack L. Greggory
Jack Greggory died May 20.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Funeral Director Kelvin F. Lewis with Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Sandra L. Sultan
Sandra L. Sultan, 61, died May 20.
Sandra L. Sultan, 61, died May 20.
Funeral Director Kelvin F. Lewis with Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Patricia Tucci
Patricia Tucci, 79, passed away May 23.
Patricia Tucci, 79, passed away May 23.
Funeral Director Kelvin F. Lewis with Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Sara Pierrzynski Hatch
Sara Pierrzynski Hatch, 75, passed away May 24.
Sara Pierrzynski Hatch, 75, passed away May 24.
Funeral Director Kelvin F. Lewis with Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
James McDowell
James McDowell, 63, passed away May 26.
James McDowell, 63, passed away May 26.
Funeral Director Kelvin F. Lewis with Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Rachel Mills
Rachel Mills, 64, passed away May 26.
Rachel Mills, 64, passed away May 26.
Funeral Director Kelvin F. Lewis with Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Kris White
Kris White, 55, passed away May 26.
Kris White, 55, passed away May 26.
Funeral Director Kelvin F. Lewis with Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
