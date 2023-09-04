Gulcan Celtikci Mealer
Gulcan Celtikci Mealer, 87, passed away Sept. 3 in Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach with her loving family by her bedside.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
Marco Valzoano
A memorial service for Marco Valzoano, 74, was held Aug. 30 in Lewis Crematory Chapel.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach handled the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
Farhod Muradov
A graveside service for Farhod Muradov, 46, was held Aug. 21 in GSIS Cemetery in Conway.
Mr Muradov, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Aug. 21 in McLeod Seacoast in Little River with his loving family by his side.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach handled the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
Nichole Danielle Dunleavy
Nichole Danielle Dunleavy, 35, passed away Aug. 29.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
John Paul Jones
John Paul Jones, 85, entered into eternal rest Aug. 29 at his residence with loving family by his side in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
Joanne Ruth Conover
Joanne Ruth Conover, 79, passed into everlasting peace Aug. 30 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
Jane Victoria Norris
Jane Victoria Norris, 74, of Myrtle Beach passed away peacefully at her residence Aug. 30 surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
Crystal Marie Tippe
Crystal Marie Tippe, 85, passed away Aug. 30.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
Lettie L. Taylor
Lettie L. Taylor, 84, passed away Aug. 31.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
Chisako Ishimoto Prescott
Chisako Ishimoto Prescott, 90, passed away Sept. 2.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
Wayne R. Pavledakes
Wayne R. Pavledakes, 85, passed away Sept. 1 in Conway Medical Center in Conway with loving family by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach,
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
Bruce Hendry
Bruce Hendry, 75, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Aug. 24 in the Grand Strand Medical Center.
For 27 years, he was the beloved husband of Bonnie Hendry, loving father of Kristie (Patrick) Aurience, loving stepfather of Allison (Chad) Golem and Amanda Albert, and dog dad to Murphie (and many others). His beloved grandchildren, Lauren & Connor Aurience and Ava & Bria Golem enjoyed, when they understood, his wildly terrible dad jokes. When he wasn’t watching FOX News, he could be found at Twisted, also telling bad jokes, wearing goofy shirts, and dressing up for his birthday (Cinco de Mayo).
He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and was a proud Indiana University alumnus. He was a thrill seeker when he was younger with 750 skydive jumps. He was also a downhill skier and a water sports enthusiast. He worked as a salesman for Quaker Chemical Corp for more than 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Evelyn Hendry, as well as his brother Donald Hendry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Airedale Terrier Rescue & Adoption. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
