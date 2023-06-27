Janet Mintz Kenley
Janet Mintz Kenley, 83, passed away June 22 at her residence in Longs with loving family by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Willard Marvin Fairchild Sr.
Willard Marvin Fairchild Sr., 83, passed away early on the morning of June 26 at his residence in Myrtle Beach surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
