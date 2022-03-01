Robert Bryan Lee

Arrangements for Robert Bryan Lee, 59, are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach.

Mr. Lee died April 29, 1963.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

George Joseph McQuillen

George Joseph McQuillen, 74, of Supply, N.C., passed away Feb. 27 in New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Kevin Dean Armstrong

Kevin Dean Armstrong died Feb. 26.

 Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Bobby Jean Vause

Arrangements for Bobby Jean Vause, 81, are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

Gause passed away Feb. 24.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Marie Elizabeth Sieffert 

Marie Elizabeth Sieffret, 79, passed away Feb. 22 in Loris.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

   

David Tyron Carrington

David Tyron Carrington, 64 passed away Feb. 19 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family. 

Earl D. Fulmer

Earl D. Fulmer, 80, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Feb. 18 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Leon Christopher Greene

 Leon Christopher Greene, 69, of Longs, passed away Feb. 17 at his residence with his family by his side.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Lonnie L Page 

Lonnie L. Page, 85, passed away Feb. 14 at home with family by his side. 

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

George Scott Walker

George Scott Walker, 37 passed away Feb. 13 in Waccamaw Hospital In Georgetown.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

Carl J. Days 

Carl J. Days, 69, passed away Feb. 13 at home in Conway.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.

