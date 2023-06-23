Susanne Pearl Riley
Susanne Pearl Riley, 64, entered into eternal rest June 17 in McLeod Seacoast in Little River.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Kitty Petty Gouge
Kitty Petty Gouge, 72, received her angelic wings early on the morning of June 22 at her residence in Myrtle Beach.
Joan H. McGinnelly
Joan H. McGinnelly, 79, passed away June 17 in Myrtle Beach at her residence with her loving family by her side.
George E. Protas
George E. Protas, 73, passed away June 12.
Patience Ann Dybowski
Patience Ann Dybowski, 94, moved into her Heavenly home early on the morning of June 11 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Marie Gussie Pisciotti
Marie Gussie Pisciotti, 86, put down the cares of this life early on the morning of June 10, while resting in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Vincent P. Cuppler
Vincent P. Cuppler, 72, passed away June 8.
