Susanne Pearl Riley

Susanne Pearl Riley, 64, entered into eternal rest June 17 in McLeod Seacoast in Little River. 

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

Kitty Petty Gouge

Kitty Petty Gouge, 72, received her angelic wings early on the morning of June 22 at her residence in Myrtle Beach.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

 Joan H. McGinnelly

Joan H. McGinnelly, 79, passed away June 17 in Myrtle Beach at her residence with her loving family by her side. 

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

George E. Protas

George E. Protas, 73, passed away June 12.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

Patience Ann Dybowski

Patience Ann Dybowski, 94, moved into her Heavenly home early on the morning of June 11 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. 

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

 Marie Gussie Pisciotti

Marie Gussie Pisciotti, 86, put down the cares of this life early on the morning of June 10, while resting in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

 Vincent P. Cuppler

Vincent P. Cuppler, 72, passed away June 8.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

