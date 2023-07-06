Bertha Mae Blackwell
Bertha Mae Blackwell, 77, permanently changed her address to that beautiful city called Heaven as of June 26 while resting at Conway Medical Center in Conway with loving family by her side.
Mrs. Blackwell is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey T. Richards of Myrtle Beach, Brand Richards of Landrum and Thomas Blackwell of Little River; one sister, Linda Blackwell of Gresham; and many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. She enjoyed going to the Goodwill, yard sales and flea markets. She also enjoyed a good cup of coffee.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Cindy Nolan
Cindy Nolan, 65, passed away June 26.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Sharon Joyce Maas
Sharon Joyce Maas, 53, passed away June 26.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Janet Mintz Kenley
Janet Mintz Kenley, 83, passed away June 22 at her residence in Longs with loving family by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Bobby Jefferson
Bobby Jefferson, 85, passed away June 27.
He was married 38 years to Jeanette M. Jefferson.
His survivors include children, Michael P. Jefferson (Jayna), Mark Christopher Jefferson (Sandy), Shari Ann Jefferson, Tracy Lee Hearn (William), Dawn Grissom (Matt) and Brian Schwartz (Amanda); 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two deceased grandchildren, Marcus Jefferson and Eli Lee Jackson.
Laura Ellen Klemm
Laura Ellen Klemm, 75, passed away June 28.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
William F. Baylor Jr.
William F. Baylor Jr., 85, entered into eternal rest June 28 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Melinda Renee White
Melinda R. White, 44, entered into eternal rest June 29 in Charleston.
Stephen Booth
Stephen Booth, 71, passed away July 2.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Aubrey Reed "Mike" Schaeffe III
Aubrey Reed “Mike” Schaeffe III, 47, passed away July 2.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
